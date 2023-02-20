HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Given New $450.00 Price Target at Mizuho

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Mizuho from $350.00 to $450.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

HUBS has been the subject of several other reports. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of HubSpot from $390.00 to $380.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on HubSpot from $378.00 to $447.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $500.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of HubSpot from $370.00 to $350.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of HubSpot from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $375.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, HubSpot has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $419.39.

HubSpot stock traded up $42.72 on Friday, hitting $404.65. 2,558,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 835,900. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $322.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $309.29. The firm has a market cap of $19.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -172.19 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. HubSpot has a 1 year low of $245.03 and a 1 year high of $546.95.

In other news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 5,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.26, for a total value of $1,881,409.06. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,459,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $519,931,544.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total value of $2,633,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 634,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,521,630. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 5,281 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.26, for a total value of $1,881,409.06. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,459,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $519,931,544.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 58,809 shares of company stock valued at $17,779,233 in the last three months. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in HubSpot in the first quarter worth $1,385,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 776 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot during the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in HubSpot by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 64,334 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,562,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

