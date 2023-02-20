HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Price Target Increased to $470.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBSGet Rating) had its target price boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $380.00 to $470.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on HUBS. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $370.00 to $350.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of HubSpot from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of HubSpot from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $360.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $500.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HubSpot presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $419.39.

Shares of HUBS traded up $42.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $404.65. 2,558,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 835,900. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $322.38 and its 200 day moving average is $309.29. The stock has a market cap of $19.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -172.19 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30. HubSpot has a 1-year low of $245.03 and a 1-year high of $546.95.

In other HubSpot news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.88, for a total transaction of $8,576,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,479,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $422,935,446.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total value of $2,633,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 634,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,521,630. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.88, for a total value of $8,576,400.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,479,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $422,935,446.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,809 shares of company stock worth $17,779,233 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 173.1% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 355 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in HubSpot by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,589 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,994,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in HubSpot by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in HubSpot by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,299 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its holdings in HubSpot by 125.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 29,479 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,863,000 after buying an additional 16,417 shares during the period. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

