HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Price Target Increased to $480.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Credit Suisse Group from $400.00 to $480.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 18.62% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on HUBS. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen cut their price target on shares of HubSpot from $390.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $410.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $370.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $390.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HubSpot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $419.39.

NYSE:HUBS traded up $42.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $404.65. 2,558,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 835,900. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $322.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $309.29. HubSpot has a fifty-two week low of $245.03 and a fifty-two week high of $546.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $19.99 billion, a PE ratio of -172.19 and a beta of 1.59.

In related news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 5,281 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.26, for a total value of $1,881,409.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,459,416 shares in the company, valued at $519,931,544.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.36, for a total transaction of $2,400,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 631,280 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $178,248,220.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 58,809 shares of company stock worth $17,779,233 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company's stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 835 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its position in HubSpot by 28.8% during the second quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 161 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. raised its position in HubSpot by 2.0% during the third quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 1,868 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in HubSpot by 0.6% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 6,601 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its position in HubSpot by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 196 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

