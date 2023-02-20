HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Price Target Raised to $450.00

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBSGet Rating) had its price objective lifted by Piper Sandler from $350.00 to $450.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on HUBS. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on HubSpot from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on HubSpot from $410.00 to $335.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on HubSpot from $475.00 to $435.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. UBS Group increased their price target on HubSpot from $385.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on HubSpot from $380.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $419.39.

HubSpot Stock Performance

HUBS traded up $42.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $404.65. The company had a trading volume of 2,558,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 835,900. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $322.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $309.29. The company has a market cap of $19.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -172.19 and a beta of 1.59. HubSpot has a 1 year low of $245.03 and a 1 year high of $546.95.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.36, for a total value of $2,400,060.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 631,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $178,248,220.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 6,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.50, for a total value of $2,288,064.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,472,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,247,244. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.36, for a total value of $2,400,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 631,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,248,220.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 58,809 shares of company stock worth $17,779,233. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of HubSpot

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in HubSpot by 66.1% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 98 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in HubSpot during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in HubSpot by 253.6% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new stake in HubSpot during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in HubSpot by 113.8% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 124 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

