HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Feb 20th, 2023

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBSGet Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.82-$0.84 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.59. The company issued revenue guidance of $473.00 million-$475.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $469.51 million. HubSpot also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.24-$4.32 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HUBS. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $385.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of HubSpot from $380.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James raised their price objective on HubSpot from $360.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of HubSpot from $475.00 to $435.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on HubSpot from $378.00 to $447.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, HubSpot presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $419.39.

HubSpot Stock Performance

Shares of HubSpot stock traded up $42.72 on Monday, hitting $404.65. 2,558,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 835,900. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $322.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $309.29. HubSpot has a 1 year low of $245.03 and a 1 year high of $546.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.99 billion, a PE ratio of -172.19 and a beta of 1.59.

Insider Activity at HubSpot

In related news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.36, for a total transaction of $2,400,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 631,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $178,248,220.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other HubSpot news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.88, for a total transaction of $8,576,400.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,479,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $422,935,446.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.36, for a total value of $2,400,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 631,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,248,220.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,809 shares of company stock valued at $17,779,233. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of HubSpot

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HUBS. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of HubSpot by 60.2% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 665 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in HubSpot in the first quarter worth about $206,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its position in shares of HubSpot by 28.8% during the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 438 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the third quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HubSpot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

