HUNT Price Reaches $0.37 on Major Exchanges (HUNT)

HUNT (HUNT) traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. HUNT has a total market capitalization of $73.95 million and approximately $7.81 million worth of HUNT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HUNT token can currently be purchased for about $0.37 or 0.00001502 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, HUNT has traded 23.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002104 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0799 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $104.82 or 0.00422975 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000102 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,943.47 or 0.28018659 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000156 BTC.

HUNT Profile

HUNT’s genesis date was March 5th, 2018. HUNT’s total supply is 199,104,720 tokens and its circulating supply is 198,912,688 tokens. HUNT’s official website is token.hunt.town. HUNT’s official message board is news.hunt.town. The Reddit community for HUNT is https://reddit.com/r/steemhunt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HUNT’s official Twitter account is @steemhunt and its Facebook page is accessible here.

HUNT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HUNT token is an ERC20 based cryptocurrency that works as the key currency for HUNT DApp users to empower their digital lifestyle. It can be directly used in each DApp or utilized as a vehicle token for different purposes.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUNT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HUNT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HUNT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

