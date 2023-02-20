Huobi BTC (HBTC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $969.78 Million

Huobi BTC (HBTC) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 20th. In the last seven days, Huobi BTC has traded 14.8% higher against the US dollar. Huobi BTC has a market cap of $969.78 million and $267,984.33 worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Huobi BTC token can currently be bought for about $24,885.50 or 1.00110144 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Huobi BTC alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002050 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $105.44 or 0.00424152 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6,984.76 or 0.28098606 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Huobi BTC Token Profile

Huobi BTC was first traded on February 14th, 2020. Huobi BTC’s total supply is 38,969 tokens. Huobi BTC’s official Twitter account is @hbtc_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. Huobi BTC’s official message board is medium.com/@hbtc_finance. The Reddit community for Huobi BTC is https://reddit.com/r/huobiglobal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Huobi BTC’s official website is www.hbtc.finance/en-us.

Huobi BTC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched by Huobi Global and deployed on the Ethereum network, Huobi BTC (HBTC) token aims to promote the growth of the decentralized marketplace by injecting Bitcoin (BTC), the largest and most liquid asset, into the decentralized finance (DeFi) eco-system. HBTC maintains a strict, asset-backed 1:1 peg to BTC. Every 1HBTC issued will be fully backed by the same BTC asset quantity to ensure users can perform a 1:1 exchange between HBTC and BTC at any time.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi BTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Huobi BTC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Huobi BTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Huobi BTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Huobi BTC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.