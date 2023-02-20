Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:INE) Receives C$20.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:INE – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$20.50.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on INE shares. TD Securities upgraded Innergex Renewable Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$19.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. CIBC downgraded Innergex Renewable Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Cormark dropped their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$21.00 to C$19.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, CSFB increased their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$21.50 to C$22.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st.

Get Innergex Renewable Energy alerts:

Innergex Renewable Energy Price Performance

Shares of TSE INE opened at C$15.75 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$16.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$17.00. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 1-year low of C$14.23 and a 1-year high of C$20.46. The firm has a market cap of C$3.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -165.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 345.86.

Innergex Renewable Energy Announces Dividend

Innergex Renewable Energy Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 16th. Investors of record on Monday, January 16th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. Innergex Renewable Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -757.89%.

(Get Rating)

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Innergex Renewable Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innergex Renewable Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.