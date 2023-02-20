Insider Buying: C&C Group plc (LON:CCR) Insider Purchases £127.82 in Stock

C&C Group plc (LON:CCR – Get Rating) insider Patrick McMahon purchased 83 shares of C&C Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 154 ($1.87) per share, with a total value of £127.82 ($155.16).

Patrick McMahon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 16th, Patrick McMahon purchased 76 shares of C&C Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 167 ($2.03) per share, with a total value of £126.92 ($154.07).

On Thursday, December 15th, Patrick McMahon purchased 70 shares of C&C Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 176 ($2.14) per share, with a total value of £123.20 ($149.55).

C&C Group Stock Performance

Shares of CCR stock opened at GBX 148.80 ($1.81) on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,136.92 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 510.10. The stock has a market cap of £584.75 million, a PE ratio of 99,200.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.43. C&C Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 141.25 ($1.71) and a 1 year high of GBX 223.80 ($2.72). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.42, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

C&C Group Company Profile

Several analysts have recently commented on CCR shares. Barclays reduced their price target on C&C Group from GBX 230 ($2.79) to GBX 200 ($2.43) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 16th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of C&C Group in a report on Wednesday, December 7th.

C&C Group plc manufactures, markets, and distributes cider, beer, wine, spirits, and soft drinks in the Republic of Ireland, Great Britain, and internationally. The company offers its products primarily under the Tennent's, Bulmers, Magners, Orchard Pig, Heverlee, 5 Lamps, Fête, Blackthorn, Seven Summits, Dowd's Lane, Chaplin & Cork's, Celedonia Best, and Addlestones brand name.

