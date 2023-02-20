Insider Buying: Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA) Director Purchases $500,000.00 in Stock

Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Rating) Director Joshua H. Bilenker acquired 20,000 shares of Sana Biotechnology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $500,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ SANA opened at $4.38 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.38. Sana Biotechnology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.15 and a 52 week high of $9.60. The firm has a market cap of $835.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 0.60.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SANA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Sana Biotechnology from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Sana Biotechnology from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 102.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,150,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,067,000 after buying an additional 3,614,591 shares during the period. Alphabet Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology in the third quarter valued at about $16,875,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 54.9% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 6,400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,268,751 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,891,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,593,000 after purchasing an additional 841,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sana Biotechnology by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,839,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,040,000 after purchasing an additional 787,470 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.12% of the company’s stock.

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. The company develops ex vivo and in vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, cardiovascular diseases, genetic disorders, and others.

