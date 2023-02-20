Insider Buying: Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA) Director Purchases $500,000.00 in Stock

Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Rating) Director Joshua H. Bilenker acquired 20,000 shares of Sana Biotechnology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $500,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Sana Biotechnology Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ SANA opened at $4.38 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.38. Sana Biotechnology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.15 and a 52 week high of $9.60. The firm has a market cap of $835.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 0.60.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts recently commented on SANA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Sana Biotechnology from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Sana Biotechnology from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sana Biotechnology
About Sana Biotechnology
Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. The company develops ex vivo and in vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, cardiovascular diseases, genetic disorders, and others.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sana Biotechnology (SANA)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/13 – 2/17
- Deere Stock Raises Outlook and is Ready to Power Higher
- DraftKings Crowning Achievement: Leverage
- Tesla Stock Comeback Is Picking Up Steam
- How Abbott Labs, AbbVie Could Profit on Seizure Drug Formula
Receive News & Ratings for Sana Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sana Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.