Insider Selling: PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) CFO Sells $2,396,400.00 in Stock

PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Get Rating) CFO Helen T. Meates sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.88, for a total value of $2,396,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,813,551.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

PJT Partners Price Performance

PJT Partners stock opened at $81.54 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 23.23 and a beta of 0.77. PJT Partners Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.48 and a 12 month high of $83.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.46.

PJT Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.49%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on PJT Partners from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded PJT Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PJT Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PJT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PJT Partners by 133.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PJT Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in PJT Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in PJT Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in PJT Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PJT Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advisory-investment solutions. It specializes in strategic advisory, shareholder engagement, restructuring and special situations and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments.

