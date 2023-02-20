Insider Selling: PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Director Sells $1,057,840.00 in Stock

PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) Director Blake D. Moret sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.23, for a total value of $1,057,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,590,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,003,710,856.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ PTC opened at $130.29 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $128.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.29. PTC Inc. has a one year low of $96.55 and a one year high of $139.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $15.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.15.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.01). PTC had a net margin of 17.62% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The firm had revenue of $465.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that PTC Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PTC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on PTC from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on PTC from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Mizuho boosted their price target on PTC from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on PTC from $142.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on PTC from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.55.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTC. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PTC in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in PTC by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PTC by 1,527.3% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in PTC in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in PTC by 444.3% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 528 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. 86.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PTC, Inc is a global software company, which engages in the provision of portfolio of innovative digital solutions that work together to transform how physical products are engineered, manufactured, and serviced. It operates through the Software Products and Professional Services segments. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription, and related support revenue for its products.

