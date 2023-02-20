Insider Selling: Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) Director Sells $249,300.00 in Stock

Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Rating) Director Elizabeth H. Weatherman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total value of $249,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 154,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,701,076.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Silk Road Medical Trading Up 2.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ SILK opened at $53.90 on Monday. Silk Road Medical, Inc has a 12 month low of $27.21 and a 12 month high of $58.04. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.07 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 5.29, a current ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.31.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Silk Road Medical
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Silk Road Medical by 10,205.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,980 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Silk Road Medical by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 852,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,020,000 after acquiring an additional 23,000 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Silk Road Medical by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Silk Road Medical by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 71,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,611,000 after acquiring an additional 11,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Silk Road Medical by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,533,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,817,000 after acquiring an additional 169,428 shares in the last quarter. 96.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Silk Road Medical Company Profile
Silk Road Medical, Inc develops and manufactures medical devices to treat neurovascular diseases. Its products include ENROUTE transcarotid neuroprotection system, ENROUTE transcarotid stent system, and ENROUTE transcarotid peripheral access kit. The company was founded by Tony M. Chou and Michi Garrison on March 21, 2007 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.
