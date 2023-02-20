Integrated Ventures (OTCMKTS:INTV) and Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) Critical Contrast

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN – Get Rating) and Integrated Ventures (OTCMKTS:INTV – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Medallion Financial and Integrated Ventures’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Medallion Financial alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Medallion Financial 24.11% 13.95% 2.47% Integrated Ventures -97.88% -29.26% -18.43%

Volatility and Risk

Medallion Financial has a beta of 1.99, indicating that its stock price is 99% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Integrated Ventures has a beta of 2.65, indicating that its stock price is 165% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Medallion Financial 0 1 1 0 2.50 Integrated Ventures 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current recommendations for Medallion Financial and Integrated Ventures, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Medallion Financial presently has a consensus target price of $9.50, suggesting a potential upside of 19.80%. Given Medallion Financial’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Medallion Financial is more favorable than Integrated Ventures.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Medallion Financial and Integrated Ventures’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Medallion Financial $190.53 million 0.95 $54.11 million $2.03 3.91 Integrated Ventures $6.55 million 1.18 -$570,000.00 N/A N/A

Medallion Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Integrated Ventures.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

26.9% of Medallion Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 20.1% of Medallion Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 27.8% of Integrated Ventures shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Medallion Financial beats Integrated Ventures on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Medallion Financial

(Get Rating)

Medallion Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer loans, raises deposits, and other banking activities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending; Commercial Lending; Medallion Lending; RPAC Racing, LLC (RPAC); and Corporate and Other. The Consumer Lending segment include recreation and home improvement lending that provides financial assistance to high-growth prime and non-prime consumer; and residential home improvements concentrated in swimming pools, solar panels, roofs, and windows. The Commercial Lending segment provides senior and subordinated loans nationwide to businesses. The Medallion Lending segment owns, manages, and finance taxicab fleets, taxicab medallions, and corporate car services. The RPAC segment focuses in the sponsorships and race winning activity. The Corporate and Other Investments segment comprises equity and investment securities as well as other assets, liabilities, revenues, and expenses not allocated to the other main operating segments. The company was founded by Andrew Mead Murstein in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Integrated Ventures

(Get Rating)

Integrated Ventures, Inc. is a technology portfolio holdings company, which engages in acquiring, launching, and operating companies in the cryptocurrency sector. It focuses on digital currency mining, equipment manufacturing, and sales of branded mining rigs, as well as blockchain software development. The company was founded by Colin Mills on March 22, 2011 and is headquartered in Tioga, PA.

Receive News & Ratings for Medallion Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medallion Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.