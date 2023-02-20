Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Position Raised by Harrell Investment Partners LLC

Harrell Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,671 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. O Dell Group LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 258.1% during the third quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 974 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Intel by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of INTC traded down $0.59 on Monday, reaching $27.61. 32,086,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,813,086. The firm has a market cap of $114.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09, a P/E/G ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $24.59 and a 12 month high of $52.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.23.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.10). Intel had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The company had revenue of $14.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be given a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.49%.

In other Intel news, CFO David Zinsner acquired 1,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.89 per share, with a total value of $50,202.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 17,450 shares in the company, valued at $486,680.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.83 per share, with a total value of $250,470.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,470. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Zinsner purchased 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.89 per share, for a total transaction of $50,202.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,680.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Intel from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Intel from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Intel from $36.00 to $29.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Roth Capital reduced their price target on Intel from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Intel from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.30.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

