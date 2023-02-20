Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Sold by United Bank

United Bank lowered its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,314 shares during the quarter. United Bank’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ICE. FMR LLC increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 4.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,469,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,360,706,000 after purchasing an additional 584,476 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 24.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,116,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,327,506,000 after buying an additional 2,732,668 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 22.0% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 4,762,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $447,885,000 after buying an additional 858,630 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,369,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $410,864,000 after buying an additional 93,618 shares during the period. Finally, AKO Capital LLP increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 5.8% during the third quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 4,354,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $393,469,000 after buying an additional 237,680 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.98, for a total transaction of $169,568.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,218,585.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.98, for a total transaction of $169,568.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,218,585.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.37, for a total value of $3,161,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,971,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,128,555.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

Shares of ICE stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $107.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,700,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,185,609. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.86 billion, a PE ratio of 41.68, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.91. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.60 and a twelve month high of $137.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $105.88 and its 200 day moving average is $102.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.01). Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 15.01%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This is an increase from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ICE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $116.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.36.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.