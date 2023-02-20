International Tower Hill Mines (NYSE:THM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSE:THM – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
International Tower Hill Mines Trading Down 7.0 %
THM opened at $0.55 on Friday. International Tower Hill Mines has a 1-year low of $0.38 and a 1-year high of $1.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.51. The stock has a market cap of $106.73 million, a PE ratio of -27.38 and a beta of 0.76.
International Tower Hill Mines Company Profile
