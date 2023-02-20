Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,851,220 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 55,649 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,104,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 3.2% in the second quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 713 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Dohj LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 0.8% during the second quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 3,205 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,236,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. WP Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 3.7% during the third quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 706 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 3.3% during the second quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 841 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 0.5% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 6,360 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,452,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

INTU traded down $3.98 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $404.38. 1,626,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,370,194. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.15. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $339.36 and a 1-year high of $507.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $402.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $411.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The software maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.49. Intuit had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 14.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 8.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.49%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on INTU. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Intuit in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $500.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on Intuit from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Intuit from $560.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Intuit from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Intuit from $525.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $490.83.

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.89, for a total value of $630,190.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,314.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.89, for a total value of $630,190.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,314.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.01, for a total value of $166,404.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $859,892.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,086 shares of company stock valued at $1,258,434. Corporate insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

