Inuvo (NYSE:INUV) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Inuvo Trading Down 5.4 %
Shares of Inuvo stock opened at $0.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.87 million, a PE ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.39. Inuvo has a 12 month low of $0.20 and a 12 month high of $0.59.
Inuvo Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Inuvo (INUV)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/13 – 2/17
- Deere Stock Raises Outlook and is Ready to Power Higher
- DraftKings Crowning Achievement: Leverage
- Tesla Stock Comeback Is Picking Up Steam
- How Abbott Labs, AbbVie Could Profit on Seizure Drug Formula
Receive News & Ratings for Inuvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inuvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.