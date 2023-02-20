Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) Shares Sold by Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN – Get Rating) by 63.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 430,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 758,836 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF comprises 1.3% of Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $8,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 339,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,170,000 after acquiring an additional 45,023 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 65,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after buying an additional 1,763 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $91,000. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 405,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,551,000 after acquiring an additional 60,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tatro Capital LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 384,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,120,000 after acquiring an additional 13,462 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA BSCN traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $21.07. 492,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 786,552. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $20.82 and a one year high of $21.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.01 and a 200-day moving average of $20.95.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.