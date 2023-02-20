Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by PFS Investments Inc.

PFS Investments Inc. trimmed its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 23.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 41,011 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up 0.6% of PFS Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. PFS Investments Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $35,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 699,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $187,028,000 after buying an additional 2,243 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 13.9% during the third quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 20,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,611,000 after acquiring an additional 2,463 shares during the period. Tlwm grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,981.4% during the third quarter. Tlwm now owns 24,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 22,865 shares during the period. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 456.6% during the third quarter. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV now owns 6,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after acquiring an additional 5,721 shares during the period. Finally, Tempus Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 10.3% during the third quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 9,308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the period. 43.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trust Price Performance

QQQ stock traded down $2.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $301.16. 58,230,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,051,547. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $283.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $287.53. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $254.26 and a 52-week high of $371.83.

Invesco QQQ Trust Increases Dividend

About Invesco QQQ Trust

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.655 per share. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.