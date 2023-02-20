Investment Analysts’ Downgrades for February 20th (AIRG, AMN, ATR, AXTI, BFAM, BPMC, BVN, CRNT, CVLT, DBD)

Investment Analysts’ downgrades for Monday, February 20th:

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR)

was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

National HealthCare (NYSE:NHC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Taseko Mines (NYSE:TGB) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Viad (NYSE:VVI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

