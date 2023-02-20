Investment Analysts’ Downgrades for February 20th (AIRG, AMN, ATR, AXTI, BFAM, BPMC, BVN, CRNT, CVLT, DBD)

Investment Analysts’ downgrades for Monday, February 20th:
Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
ITT (NYSE:ITT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
KBR (NYSE:KBR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
National HealthCare (NYSE:NHC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
Taseko Mines (NYSE:TGB) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating.
Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Viad (NYSE:VVI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Walmart (NYSE:WMT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Receive News & Ratings for Airgain Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airgain Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.