IOTA Achieves Market Capitalization of $743.48 Million (MIOTA)

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. One IOTA coin can now be purchased for about $0.27 or 0.00001080 BTC on exchanges. IOTA has a market cap of $743.48 million and approximately $30.84 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, IOTA has traded 17.8% higher against the dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004037 BTC.
- The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000603 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002296 BTC.
- Verasity (VRA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000038 BTC.
- Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00013769 BTC.
- Electroneum (ETN) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000013 BTC.
- SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000169 BTC.
IOTA Profile
IOTA uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. The official message board for IOTA is forum.iota.org. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here. IOTA’s official website is www.iota.org. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
IOTA Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOTA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IOTA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
