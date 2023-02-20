Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) Price Target Increased to $71.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Raymond James from $60.00 to $71.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

IRDM has been the subject of several other reports. BWS Financial raised their price target on shares of Iridium Communications from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com lowered Iridium Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Iridium Communications presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $63.75.

Get Iridium Communications alerts:

Iridium Communications Price Performance

NASDAQ IRDM traded up $5.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $64.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,435,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 659,309. Iridium Communications has a 52 week low of $32.88 and a 52 week high of $65.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 928.56 and a beta of 1.14.

Iridium Communications Dividend Announcement

Iridium Communications ( NASDAQ:IRDM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Iridium Communications had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 0.75%. The firm had revenue of $193.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Iridium Communications’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Iridium Communications will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.

Insider Activity at Iridium Communications

In other Iridium Communications news, CEO Matthew J. Desch sold 22,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.30, for a total value of $1,218,111.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 604,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,813,435.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Matthew J. Desch sold 21,769 shares of Iridium Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.24, for a total value of $1,180,750.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 636,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,539,001.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Desch sold 22,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.30, for a total transaction of $1,218,111.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 604,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,813,435.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 55,964 shares of company stock valued at $3,104,305. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Iridium Communications

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Iridium Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Iridium Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Iridium Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Iridium Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 83.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Iridium Communications

(Get Rating)

Iridium Communications, Inc engages in the provision of global satellite communications services and products. Its products include personal communicators, messengers, and trackers, satellite phones, push-to-talk-devices, broadband, midband, and external terminals, docking stations, apps, and accessories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Iridium Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iridium Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.