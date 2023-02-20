Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Shares Bought by Herbst Group LLC

Herbst Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Herbst Group LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $1,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 28,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,371,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 38,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 85.3% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 13,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 6,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 587,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,843,000 after purchasing an additional 139,514 shares during the last quarter. 77.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Iron Mountain stock traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $52.60. 1,816,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,485,258. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12-month low of $41.67 and a 12-month high of $58.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.16, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $15.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.56.

In other news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total value of $543,842.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,302,844. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total value of $543,842.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,302,844. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total transaction of $62,043.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,586,921.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,264 shares of company stock worth $1,194,758. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on IRM shares. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Iron Mountain to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Iron Mountain has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

