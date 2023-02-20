iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) is Liquid Strategies LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Liquid Strategies LLC lessened its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 593,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,184 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up about 14.7% of Liquid Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Liquid Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $57,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AGG. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $30,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $33,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $98.00. 5,956,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,820,894. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $99.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.44. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $93.20 and a 52 week high of $111.17.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

