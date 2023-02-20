iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) is Dohj LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Dohj LLC increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 75,765 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,739 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF makes up about 4.1% of Dohj LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Dohj LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $6,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESGU. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 263.2% during the third quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 28,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 20,748 shares in the last quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 6.7% during the third quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 12,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 11.6% during the third quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 1,645,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,677,000 after purchasing an additional 170,740 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 240,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,099,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,456,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,721,463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341,724 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ ESGU opened at $90.31 on Monday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12-month low of $77.28 and a 12-month high of $103.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.33.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th.

