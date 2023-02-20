iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) Position Increased by Quantitative Investment Management LLC

Quantitative Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Get Rating) by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 66,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,695 shares during the period. Quantitative Investment Management LLC owned 0.13% of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF worth $3,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EWY. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 14.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 17.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 84.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,750,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $124,683,000 after acquiring an additional 800,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 68,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,904,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI South Korea ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF stock traded down $0.56 during trading on Monday, hitting $60.89. 2,000,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,231,258. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.53 and its 200 day moving average is $57.07. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 12 month low of $47.19 and a 12 month high of $73.38.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.