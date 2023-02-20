iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Bought by PFS Investments Inc.

PFS Investments Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 350,512 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,423 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 2.3% of PFS Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. PFS Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $125,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2,296.5% during the second quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,158,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,033,090,000 after buying an additional 4,942,934 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 16.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,947,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,175,261,000 after buying an additional 4,746,312 shares in the last quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6,239.5% during the second quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,720,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after buying an additional 4,646,227 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 14.7% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,102,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,242,824,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $677,025,000.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

IVV stock traded down $1.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $409.14. 2,039,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,001,643. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $397.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $394.77. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $349.53 and a 52-week high of $464.05.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

