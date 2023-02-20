iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) is Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s Largest Position

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 573,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,658 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up about 5.0% of Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.12% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $33,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 312.6% in the third quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW traded down $0.24 during trading on Monday, hitting $62.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,043,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,050,530. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.86. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.30 and a fifty-two week high of $78.65.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.