JasmyCoin Price Reaches $0.0075 (JASMY)

JasmyCoin (JASMY) traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 20th. JasmyCoin has a total market cap of $353.03 million and approximately $104.25 million worth of JasmyCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One JasmyCoin token can currently be bought for $0.0075 or 0.00000030 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, JasmyCoin has traded 25.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.
JasmyCoin Token Profile
JasmyCoin’s genesis date was April 5th, 2016. JasmyCoin’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,999,999,999 tokens. JasmyCoin’s official website is www.jasmy.co.jp/en_company.html. JasmyCoin’s official Twitter account is @jasmymgt and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling JasmyCoin
