JOE Trading Up 31% Over Last 7 Days (JOE)

JOE (JOE) traded 12.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 20th. JOE has a market capitalization of $102.08 million and $15.53 million worth of JOE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One JOE token can now be purchased for $0.31 or 0.00001225 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, JOE has traded 31% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About JOE

JOE’s launch date was June 4th, 2021. JOE’s total supply is 464,573,155 tokens and its circulating supply is 334,592,312 tokens. JOE’s official Twitter account is @traderjoe_xyz and its Facebook page is accessible here. JOE’s official website is www.traderjoexyz.com. JOE’s official message board is joecontent.substack.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Trader Joe is a one-stop decentralized trading platform on the Avalanche network. It combines DEX services with DeFi lending to offer leveraged trading.JOE is a governance token that also rewards its holders with a share of exchange revenues. The token distribution follows a fixed supply, decaying emission model.”

