JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates €55.00 Price Target for Renault (EPA:RNO)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($59.14) target price on Renault (EPA:RNO – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €46.00 ($49.46) price target on Renault in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a €31.00 ($33.33) price target on Renault in a report on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group set a €36.00 ($38.71) price target on Renault in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €40.00 ($43.01) price target on Renault in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €43.00 ($46.24) price target on Renault in a report on Monday, January 30th.

Renault Stock Performance

EPA:RNO opened at €42.21 ($45.39) on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €36.25 and its 200 day moving average price is €32.74. Renault has a 52 week low of €73.71 ($79.26) and a 52 week high of €100.70 ($108.28).

About Renault

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, LADA, Jinbei & Huaasong, and Eveasy, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

