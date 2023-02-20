JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) to Underweight

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $87.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on CHRW. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the company from $107.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Monday, October 24th. They set a hold rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a neutral rating to a sell rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued an outperform rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, C.H. Robinson Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $98.81.

Shares of NASDAQ CHRW opened at $101.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.91 billion, a PE ratio of 13.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 1 year low of $86.60 and a 1 year high of $121.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $96.51 and its 200-day moving average is $100.45.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 54.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. Equities analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is 33.42%.

In other news, insider Jordan T. Kass sold 5,276 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.73, for a total transaction of $515,623.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,456,781.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 96.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

