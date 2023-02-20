Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $16.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 350.70% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on KPTI. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.50.

Shares of KPTI traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,671,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,863,579. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.45 and a 52-week high of $14.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.21 and its 200 day moving average is $4.43. The firm has a market cap of $288.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.75 and a beta of -0.04.

Karyopharm Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KPTI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $33.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.88 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Karyopharm Therapeutics will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 15.8% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 73.9% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,964 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 0.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 768,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,463,000 after acquiring an additional 3,763 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 612.5% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 134.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 5,105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

Karyopharm Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

