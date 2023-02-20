KBR (NYSE:KBR) PT Raised to $67.00

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Citigroup from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 20.66% from the stock’s current price.
KBR has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com raised KBR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of KBR in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on KBR from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. DA Davidson cut their target price on KBR to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on KBR from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.17.
Shares of NYSE KBR traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,553,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,080,745. The company has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.89, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.20. KBR has a 1-year low of $41.96 and a 1-year high of $58.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.90.
In other KBR news, EVP Jennifer Myles sold 1,449 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.36, for a total value of $72,971.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,479,524.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas Nick Kelly sold 3,456 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total value of $177,465.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,638 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,624,611.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company's stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KBR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in KBR during the 4th quarter valued at $84,561,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in KBR by 9,478.0% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,303,373 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289,765 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in KBR during the 4th quarter valued at $63,463,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in KBR by 72.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,442,525 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,346,000 after purchasing an additional 608,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of KBR by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,914,884 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,762,000 after buying an additional 434,218 shares during the period.
KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.
