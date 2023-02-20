Kering (EPA:KER) Given a €770.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €770.00 ($827.96) price objective on Kering (EPA:KER – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays set a €610.00 ($655.91) price target on Kering in a report on Thursday, January 5th. UBS Group set a €540.00 ($580.65) target price on Kering in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €620.00 ($666.67) price target on Kering in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €613.00 ($659.14) price objective on shares of Kering in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €565.00 ($607.53) target price on shares of Kering in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th.

Kering Stock Down 1.1 %

EPA:KER opened at €590.00 ($634.41) on Thursday. Kering has a 52 week low of €231.35 ($248.76) and a 52 week high of €417.40 ($448.82). The firm’s fifty day moving average is €531.42 and its 200-day moving average is €517.31.

Kering Company Profile

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

