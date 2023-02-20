KeyCorp Boosts Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Price Target to $55.00

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) had its price target raised by KeyCorp from $46.00 to $55.00 in a research note published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

APPN has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on Appian from $55.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Appian from $71.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded Appian from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Barclays cut their price objective on Appian from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Appian from $54.00 to $42.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.44.

NASDAQ APPN opened at $45.96 on Friday. Appian has a 52 week low of $29.80 and a 52 week high of $66.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.64. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of -22.10 and a beta of 1.66.

In other Appian news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.16 per share, for a total transaction of $2,158,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,014,994 shares in the company, valued at $432,247,141.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp acquired 50,000 shares of Appian stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.16 per share, for a total transaction of $2,158,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 10,014,994 shares in the company, valued at $432,247,141.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 45,000 shares of Appian stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.87 per share, with a total value of $1,659,150.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 9,127,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,531,588.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired a total of 635,916 shares of company stock worth $23,735,946 over the last 90 days. 43.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Appian by 15.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Appian by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 166,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,142,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Appian by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Appian by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Appian during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $962,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.89% of the company’s stock.

Appian Corp. provides business process management (BPM) solutions. Its BPM tools automate and measure business processes. The firm’s products include BPM software, case management, mobile application development, and platform-as-a-service. The company was founded by Matt Calkins, Robert C. Kramer, Marc Wilson, and Michael Beckley in 1999 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

