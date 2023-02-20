KeyCorp Increases Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Price Target to $225.00

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) had its target price raised by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $205.00 to $225.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.90% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on FIVE. Guggenheim upped their price target on Five Below from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Five Below from $196.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Five Below from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Five Below from $170.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised Five Below from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $200.13.

Get Five Below alerts:

Five Below Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ FIVE traded up $2.81 on Friday, reaching $210.47. 681,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 730,561. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a PE ratio of 51.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.14. Five Below has a fifty-two week low of $109.49 and a fifty-two week high of $212.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $187.44 and a 200 day moving average of $159.81.

Insider Buying and Selling at Five Below

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.15. Five Below had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 20.11%. The company had revenue of $645.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.16 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Five Below will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CMO Michael Romanko sold 3,750 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.50, for a total value of $718,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 8,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,704,541.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CMO Michael Romanko sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.50, for a total transaction of $718,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 8,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,704,541.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.79, for a total value of $1,746,005.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,742,150.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,325 shares of company stock worth $6,919,010 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Five Below

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Five Below by 25.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,061,002 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $800,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,117 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Five Below by 0.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,623,241 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $636,482,000 after acquiring an additional 13,523 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Five Below by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,730,378 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $482,922,000 after acquiring an additional 259,012 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Five Below by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,676,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $423,883,000 after purchasing an additional 471,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Five Below by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,215,792 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $251,337,000 after purchasing an additional 97,132 shares in the last quarter.

About Five Below

(Get Rating)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment includes items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists of personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.