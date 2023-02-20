KeyCorp Increases Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Price Target to $47.00

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $41.00 to $47.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.25% from the stock’s previous close. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Howmet Aerospace’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.15 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on HWM. Benchmark lowered shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Vertical Research dropped their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Howmet Aerospace currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.89.

Shares of HWM traded up $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $43.02. 2,012,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,347,970. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.20. Howmet Aerospace has a 1 year low of $29.84 and a 1 year high of $43.83.

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.38. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 105.7% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 145,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,570,000 after acquiring an additional 74,666 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 52.6% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 101,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,194,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank bought a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,948,000. 91.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

