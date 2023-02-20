KeyCorp Increases Materion (NYSE:MTRN) Price Target to $130.00

Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $92.00 to $130.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.13% from the stock’s previous close. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Materion’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.48 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.30 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.25 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Materion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Materion Stock Up 1.8 %

MTRN traded up $1.93 during trading on Friday, reaching $111.94. 248,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,903. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.04 and a beta of 1.12. Materion has a twelve month low of $64.89 and a twelve month high of $114.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $89.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.89.

Materion ( NYSE:MTRN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.09. Materion had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The firm had revenue of $434.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $439.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Materion will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Materion during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Materion by 100,000.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Materion by 1,385.4% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,426 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Materion during the second quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Materion by 23.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Materion Corp. engages in the production of engineered materials used in a variety of electrical, electronic, thermal, and structural applications. The company operates through the following segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings and Other. The Performance Alloys and Composites segment produces strip and bulk form alloy products, strip metal products with clad inlay and overlay metals, beryllium-based metals, beryllium, and aluminum metal matrix composites, in rod, sheet, foil, and a variety of customized forms, beryllium ceramics, and bulk metallic glass material.

