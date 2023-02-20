KeyCorp Raises Materion (NYSE:MTRN) Price Target to $130.00

Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by KeyCorp from $92.00 to $130.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Materion’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.48 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.30 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.25 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Materion from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of Materion stock traded up $1.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $111.94. The stock had a trading volume of 248,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,903. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.04 and a beta of 1.12. Materion has a 12-month low of $64.89 and a 12-month high of $114.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $89.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.38.

Materion ( NYSE:MTRN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.09. Materion had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The firm had revenue of $434.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Materion will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Materion’s payout ratio is 12.08%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Materion during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Materion by 100,000.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Materion by 1,385.4% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,426 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Materion during the second quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Materion by 23.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Materion Corp. engages in the production of engineered materials used in a variety of electrical, electronic, thermal, and structural applications. The company operates through the following segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings and Other. The Performance Alloys and Composites segment produces strip and bulk form alloy products, strip metal products with clad inlay and overlay metals, beryllium-based metals, beryllium, and aluminum metal matrix composites, in rod, sheet, foil, and a variety of customized forms, beryllium ceramics, and bulk metallic glass material.

