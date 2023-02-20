KeyCorp Raises Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) Price Target to $265.00

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by KeyCorp from $235.00 to $265.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s Q1 2023 earnings at $5.60 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $5.27 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on RS. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $235.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $216.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Reliance Steel & Aluminum presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $256.20.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Stock Performance

Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock traded up $4.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $247.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 773,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,115. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $215.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $200.90. The firm has a market cap of $14.55 billion, a PE ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 0.90. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a fifty-two week low of $160.29 and a fifty-two week high of $248.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Increases Dividend

Reliance Steel & Aluminum ( NYSE:RS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $5.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.47 by $1.40. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 27.01%. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will post 18.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is currently 11.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.45, for a total value of $2,114,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,161,336. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, President Karla R. Lewis sold 9,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.69, for a total value of $1,961,246.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 77,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,631,920.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.45, for a total transaction of $2,114,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,161,336. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,747 shares of company stock worth $5,479,608 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Tobam purchased a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

(Get Rating)

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939, and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

Featured Stories

