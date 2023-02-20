Keyera (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) PT Lowered to C$34.00

Keyera (OTCMKTS:KEYUF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by National Bank Financial from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on KEYUF. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Keyera from C$33.50 to C$34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Barclays started coverage on shares of Keyera in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an equal weight rating for the company. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Raymond James downgraded shares of Keyera from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Keyera in a report on Thursday, February 9th. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Keyera Stock Performance

KEYUF stock opened at $22.96 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.48. Keyera has a twelve month low of $19.72 and a twelve month high of $29.04.

Keyera Company Profile

Keyera Corp. engages in the operation of assets in the oil and gas industry between the upstream sectors. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing; Liquids Infrastructure; Marketing Business segment. The Gathering and Processing segment includes raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components, primarily natural gas liquids (NGLs), before the sales gas is delivered into long-distance pipeline systems for transportation to end-use markets.

