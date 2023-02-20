Khrom Capital Management LLC Sells 165,687 Shares of The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS)

Khrom Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS – Get Rating) by 58.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,701 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 165,687 shares during the period. The Container Store Group accounts for 0.5% of Khrom Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Khrom Capital Management LLC owned 0.23% of The Container Store Group worth $577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TCS. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in The Container Store Group by 0.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 296,284 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in The Container Store Group by 1.6% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 143,544 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in The Container Store Group by 2.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 239,299 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,956,000 after acquiring an additional 4,863 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of The Container Store Group by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 26,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of The Container Store Group by 58.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 13,689 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 5,027 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

Get The Container Store Group alerts:

The Container Store Group Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of The Container Store Group stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $4.96. 320,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 319,839. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $251.12 million, a PE ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.37. The Container Store Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.89 and a 1-year high of $8.93.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The Container Store Group ( NYSE:TCS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $252.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.77 million. The Container Store Group had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 11.76%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Container Store Group, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TCS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on The Container Store Group from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on The Container Store Group from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on shares of The Container Store Group from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.67.

About The Container Store Group

(Get Rating)

The Container Store Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of storage and organization products and solutions. It operates through The Container Store and Elfa segments. The Container Store segment is composed of retail stores, website and call centers, as well as the installation and organizational services business.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Container Store Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Container Store Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.