Kingfisher (LON:KGF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Numis Securities

Kingfisher (LON:KGF – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Numis Securities in a research note issued on Monday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 165 ($1.99) price target on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Numis Securities’ target price points to a potential downside of 41.11% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on KGF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Kingfisher from GBX 280 ($3.37) to GBX 275 ($3.31) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 210 ($2.53) price objective on shares of Kingfisher in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 255.83 ($3.08).

KGF stock traded down GBX 1.50 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 280.20 ($3.37). 2,909,932 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,744,190. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.50. Kingfisher has a 52-week low of GBX 198.60 ($2.39) and a 52-week high of GBX 326.30 ($3.93). The company has a market cap of £5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 875.63, a P/E/G ratio of -6.04 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 258.68 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 242.79.

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. The company also offers property investment, finance, digital, sourcing and franchising, and IT services. It operates approximately 1,470 stores in eight countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koctas brands.

