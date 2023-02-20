Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) Price Target Cut to $30.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Citigroup from $42.00 to $30.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on KRNT. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Kornit Digital in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an equal weight rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Kornit Digital from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Barclays downgraded Kornit Digital from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Kornit Digital from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kornit Digital presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.50.

Kornit Digital Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KRNT traded up $0.19 on Friday, hitting $21.95. The company had a trading volume of 339,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,636. Kornit Digital has a 52-week low of $19.44 and a 52-week high of $95.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.04 and a 200 day moving average of $26.47. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -13.89 and a beta of 1.68.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kornit Digital

About Kornit Digital

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital during the third quarter worth $235,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 56.5% in the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 30,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 11,100 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 52.7% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 26,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 17.1% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 25,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 3,693 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Kornit Digital in the second quarter worth about $502,000. 93.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kornit Digital Ltd. is engaged in the development, designing, manufacture, and marketing of industrial and commercial printing solutions for the garment, apparel, and textile industries. It offers printing solutions for apparel, polyester, sportswear, beachwear, accessories, paradigm shirt, textiles, curtains, cushions and couches.

