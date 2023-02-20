Kovack Advisors Inc. Decreases Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Kovack Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 269 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 6.8% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,970,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,590,000 after acquiring an additional 382,535 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,124,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,285,000 after buying an additional 297,514 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 70.7% in the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 220,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,083,000 after buying an additional 91,370 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 456.9% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 84,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,747,000 after buying an additional 69,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,038,000.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of MGK stock opened at $192.88 on Monday. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $165.89 and a 12-month high of $242.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $183.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $186.59.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.