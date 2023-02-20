Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) Given New $42.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $41.00 to $42.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on KHC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Kraft Heinz in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. They issued an equal weight rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kraft Heinz has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.92.

Kraft Heinz Price Performance

Kraft Heinz stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.00. 10,134,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,443,115. The stock has a market capitalization of $49 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.73. Kraft Heinz has a 12 month low of $32.73 and a 12 month high of $44.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.07. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 8.92%. The business had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. Kraft Heinz’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Kraft Heinz will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 83.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kraft Heinz

In other Kraft Heinz news, EVP Melissa Werneck sold 3,500 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total value of $148,365.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 266,583 shares in the company, valued at $11,300,453.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Kraft Heinz

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KHC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Kraft Heinz by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,502,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,251,197,000 after acquiring an additional 8,948,708 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 25.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,572,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,886,694,000 after purchasing an additional 11,428,520 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,736,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,789,561 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 1,835.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,527,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,964,000 after acquiring an additional 18,518,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,346,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,314,000 after acquiring an additional 943,921 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

Further Reading

