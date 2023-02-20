Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) Price Target Lowered to $14.00 at Citigroup

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Citigroup from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on DNUT. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Krispy Kreme from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Krispy Kreme from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. HSBC lowered their price target on shares of Krispy Kreme from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, CL King boosted their price target on shares of Krispy Kreme from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Krispy Kreme Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DNUT traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $13.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 832,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 754,009. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -131.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.70. Krispy Kreme has a 12-month low of $10.21 and a 12-month high of $16.06.

Krispy Kreme Announces Dividend

Krispy Kreme ( NASDAQ:DNUT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $404.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $394.65 million. Krispy Kreme had a negative net margin of 1.02% and a positive return on equity of 1.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Krispy Kreme will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 25th. Krispy Kreme’s dividend payout ratio is currently -140.00%.

Institutional Trading of Krispy Kreme

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DNUT. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Krispy Kreme in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Krispy Kreme during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Krispy Kreme during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Krispy Kreme during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Krispy Kreme during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

About Krispy Kreme

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates through an omni-channel business model to provide doughnut experiences and produce doughnuts. The company operates through three segments: U.S. and Canada, International, and Market Development. It also produces cookies, brownies, cookie cakes, ice cream, cookie-wiches, and cold milk, as well as doughnut mixes, other ingredients, and doughnut-making equipment.

